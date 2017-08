Targeting of Civilians, Aid Workers in Conflict Areas Increasing

As it commemorates World Humanitarian Day, the United Nations is calling for a stop to the deliberate targeting of civilians and humanitarians who risk their lives to assist the many desperate men, women and children caught in war. August 19 is the day when the United Nations lost its innocence. On that day in 2003, the United Nations office in Iran’s capital, Bagdad was bombed, killing the head of mission, Sergio Vierra de Mello and 21 others. Mona Rishmawi, who was working as de Mello’s human rights agenda adviser, survived...

