Tanzania's Zanzibar to upgrade Pemba airport to woo more tourists

ARUSHA, Tanzania, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- Tanzania's semi-autonomous Zanzibar archipelago will upgrade Pemba Airport to an international one so as to boost tourism, an official said Wednesday.The move is also meant to improve aviation services in the Indian Ocean archipelago, said Mustafa Aboud Jumbe, Zanzibar's principal secretary in the Ministry of Infrastructure, Communications and Transport.He said that the Pemba island is less visited than Zanzibar island, but is popular for having exotic and pristine white sandy beaches and tourist sites such as Jozan Forest Reserve, home of flying fox."For years,...

Published By: ZanziNews - Yesterday

