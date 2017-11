Tanzania, Uganda Leaders Criticize ICC Probe of Burundi

The leaders of Tanzania and Uganda criticized on Saturday a plan by the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate alleged human rights abuses in Burundi. A statement from the office of Tanzanian President John Magufuli said the court's decision "compromised efforts" of an East African Community (EAC) committee "charged with seeking a resolution to the Burundi conflict." The committee is led by Uganda President Yoweri Museveni and former Tanzanian President Benjamin Mkapa. Museveni on Saturday accused the ICC of "interfering in the efforts of the EAC." He currenty heads the...

read more...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment

Related News