Tanzania to become the first country in Africa to have long distance electrical powered Train

By Staff WriterTanzania Information Services.Wednesday, 12 April, 2017. Tanzania is set to become the first country in Africa to have fast modern long distance train using both electricity and diesel power.Speaking during the official ceremony to lay the foundation stone for the construction of the new standard gauge railway line at Pugu in the outskirts of Dar es Salaam today, President of Tanzania Dr. John Pombe Magufuli said that the new train will be travelling at a speed of 160 per hour.“The new state of the art train will be...

read more...

Published By: ZanziNews - Today

Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment

Related News