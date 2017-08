Tanzania rated Africa's best safari country of 2017

THE NETHERLANDS – SafariBookings.com has conducted an in-depth analysis of reviews from safari tourists and acclaimed Africa experts to determine the continent’s best country for safaris. And the winner? Tanzania came out on top – the country is the clear winner and has been awarded our best safari country for 2017.More than 2,500 reviews were used in this comprehensive research. Contributions came from safari-goers all over the world. And 22 reputable guidebook authors – working for Lonely Planet, Rough Guides, Frommer’s, Bradt and Footprint, who make-up the SafariBookings expert panel...

Published By: ZanziNews - Yesterday

