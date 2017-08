Tanzania Charges Mob with Killing, Burning Five 'Witches'

A Tanzanian court has charged 32 people with murder after five women suspected of witchcraft were beaten to death, and their corpses burned, in a move which could help to deter such killings. It is the first time a mob has been charged with witch killings, said Athanasia Soka, chairwoman of the Tanzania Women Lawyers Association, although hundreds of suspected witches are murdered in the east African country each year. The suspects, among them the leader of a local militia, are accused of killing the women in Tanzania's western Tabora...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

