Tanzania, Burundi to Cooperate on Burundian Repatriations

Tanzania, Burundi and the U.N. refugee agency announced Thursday that they have reached an agreement to repatriate Burundian refugees who want to go home. Tanzania has been impatient to get the process started, and all parties now say they will work to facilitate the safe, dignified return of the refugees beginning in early September. Tanzania’s president has faced criticism since he publicly urged Burundian refugees to go home last month. Tanzania hosts more than 350,000 refugees from neighboring countries. More than two thirds of them are from Burundi. Tanzania’s...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

