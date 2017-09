Tanzania and effects of monolithic party system

Tanzania is one of many African states, which immediately after independence abolished a multiparty political system that existed in a short period before and after independence. The one party political system, which was practised by many countries in Africa, recorded some social advantages and many negative effects, whose impacts are still experienced in many African countries today after the adoption of multiparty democracy in the late 1980s and early 1990s....

read more...

Published By: The Citizen - Today

Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment

Related News