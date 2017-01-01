Talks With Police Underway for Surrender of Zimbabwean President's Wife
The whereabouts of Zimbabwean first lady Grace Mugabe are unknown as South African police and her lawyers negotiate terms to turn herself in to face charges of assaulting a young woman at a luxury Johannesburg hotel. South African authorities said Mugabe did not appear in court after police minister Fikile Mbalula initially had said Mugabe had "cooperated and handed herself over" to police on Tuesday. He said Mugabe "will be charged." A senior police source later said, "The negotiations for her to hand herself in are still going on. We...
Share |
Published By: VOA Africa - Today
Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment
Related News
- In the last 6 hours
- Talks Underway for Grace Mugabe Surrender After South Africa Hotel Incident VOA Africa (Today) - The whereabouts of Zimbabwean first lady Grace Mugabe are unknown as South African police and...
- In the last 12 hours
- Wife of Zimbabwe President Mugabe Accused of Assault in South Africa VOA Africa (Today) - Grace Mugabe, the first lady of Zimbabwe, will appear in a South African courtroom Tuesday...
- Zimbabwe's Grace Mugabe to be Charged With Assault in S. Africa VOA Africa (Today) - Zimbabwe's first lady, Grace Mugabe, will be charged over allegations she assaulted a woman in...
- In the last 1 day
- Mkapa ‘among victims’ of demolition exercise The Citizen (Yesterday) - A house believed to belong to former President Benjamin Mkapa’s wife, Anna, will be demolished...
- In the last 3 days
- US Vice President Mike Pence heads to South America amid Venezuela unrest DW World (2 days ago) - The vice president has begun a one-week trip to Colombia, Argentina, Chile and Panama. Talks...
Popular Posts
- - Makubwa ya Magazeti ya TZ leo August 15..Udaku, Michezo na Hardnews
- - AyoTV MAGAZETI: Mauaji mapya, Freemasons watoa tahadhari tanzania
- - KUELEKEA NGAO YA JAMII.. IJUE SABABU INAYOWAPA JEURI YANGA
- - MAVUGO AONDOLEWA SIMBA
- - Kambi ya Yanga Pemba haijaiacha Simba salama
- - AJIB AMJIBU OKWI
- - TSHISHIMBI KIMEELEWEKA YANGA
- - MEJA MINGANGE AIPA USHINDI YANGA
- - MASHABIKI WACHUKIZWA NA UCHOYO WA KICHUYA
- - Yanga yashtukia dili kwa Tshishimbi
- - Ikulu yavunja ukimya wa ‘matrilioni’ ya makinikia
- - TSHISHIMBI ATUA PEMBA KUIWAHI SIMBA
- - Kilomoni kumwaga mboga
- - CANNAVARO: SIMBA WA KAWAIDA SANA
- - ‘BANGI’ YA WEMA YAZUA UTATA MAHAKAMANI
- - Raila Odinga kufichua madai ya wizi wa kura Kenya
- - SIMBA WASIPOSHTUKA, AGOSTI 23 WATALIA
- - NIYONZIMA AWAITA MASHABIKI SIMBA TAIFA
- - Mrithi wa Mugabe apelekwa Afrika Kusini kwa matibabu
- - MAJI ZIWA VICTORIA NGOMA NZITO KWA JPM, AL SISI
- - Juuko arejea Simba tayari kuivaa Yanga
- - ‘Wabunge wa Lipumba’ kikaangoni kesho
- - Mjane aliyemlilia Rais Magufuli afikishwa mahakamani
- - Kizungumkuti chaibuka Chelsea “Conte kuondoka, Costa kubaki”
- - Karia, ebu msikie Manara anachosema
- - Wema kashaamua, sasa ndio mtajibeba!
- - Zanzibar kunani? Simba nayo yawasili Unguja, Yanga yatimkia Pemba kujiandaa na mchezo wa Ngao ya Hisani
- - Siri imevuja,kumbe wakwe wa Cristiano Ronaldo wamemtenga mtoto wao
- - ‘Yanga kumuacha Ngassa imekosea’
- - Rais Lungu: Ni lazima kila mtu apimwe ukimwi