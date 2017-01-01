Talks With Police Underway for Surrender of Zimbabwean President's Wife

The whereabouts of Zimbabwean first lady Grace Mugabe are unknown as South African police and her lawyers negotiate terms to turn herself in to face charges of assaulting a young woman at a luxury Johannesburg hotel. South African authorities said Mugabe did not appear in court after police minister Fikile Mbalula initially had said Mugabe had "cooperated and handed herself over" to police on Tuesday. He said Mugabe "will be charged." A senior police source later said, "The negotiations for her to hand herself in are still going on. We...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

