Switzerland Investigates Possible Crimes by Gambian Ex-Minister

Gambia's former interior minister who applied for asylum in Switzerland is being investigated for possible crimes against humanity committed in his homeland, Swiss federal prosecutors said Monday. The attorney general's office said in a statement that it's taking over an investigation initially launched by regional authorities in Bern because crimes against humanity would be international offenses that fall under federal jurisdiction. Michael Lauber's office did not specify the suspect by name Monday but cited a complaint filed by Trial International. The watchdog group last month called for an investigation into...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

