Sweden identifies Stockholm truck attack victims, second suspect arrested
After identifying the victims, Swedish authorities announced the arrest of another suspect. They said that the main suspect had been a rejected asylum seeker from Uzbekistan and was sought by police for deportation....
Published By: DW World - Today
