SUZA and ZUMC forge academic partnership

The photos depicting Memorandum of Understanding signing event. Acting Vice Chancellor and Deputy Vice Chancellor for Academics, Research and Consultancy.Dr. Haji Mwevura, exchanging MOU with ZUMC Vice Chairman , Prof. Zhaowu Tang, the The State University of Zanzibar (SUZA) and Zhejiang University of Media and Communication (ZUMC) signed a five year extendable Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on promotion of cooperation and the advancement of academic, research and educational disciplines. This agreement was reached on Friday 24thNovember, 2017 at Tunguu Main Campus of the State University of Zanzibar.In this occasion, Prof. Zhaowu Tang, the ZUMC Vice...

