Suspected US Airstrike Targets Al-Shabab in Somalia

The government of Somalia said its forces, in coordination with a suspected U.S. airstrike, killed a number of al-Shabab militants. The government said President Abdullahi Mohamed Farmajo authorized a coordinated strike with international partners against militants in the Jilib area, in southern Somalia. "Our security forces killed seven militants, including a senior al-Shabab leader responsible for multiple bombings in Mogadishu," said a statement from the Information Ministry released Thursday. The statement did not name the senior leader killed in the operation, and the U.S. military has yet to comment on...

read more...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment

Related News