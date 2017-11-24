Suspected Militants Kill 305 in Sinai Mosque Attack
Egyptian officials say 305 people were killed Friday by suspected militants in an attack on a packed mosque in the volatile northern Sinai Peninsula. Twenty-seven of the dead are children. The public prosecutors office said Saturday that 25 to 30 extremists targeted the al-Rawdah mosque in the town of Bir al-Abed, west of the provincial capital, el-Arish. Militants arrived at the mosque in four-wheel-drive vehicles, set off an explosion and then ran inside, where they opened fire on worshipers as they tried to escape. The gunmen also used burning cars...
Share |
Published By: VOA Africa - Today
Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment
Related News
- In the last 12 hours
- Suspected Militants Kill 235 in Sinai Mosque Attack VOA Africa (Yesterday) - Egyptian security officials said 235 people were killed Friday by suspected militants in an attack...
- In the last 1 day
- Egypt attack: President Sisi pledges forceful response BBC News Africa (Yesterday) - More than 200 people were killed in a gun and bomb attack on a mosque...
- Egypt attack: Gunmen kill 235 in Sinai mosque BBC News Africa (Yesterday) - The gun and bomb assault in Sinai is the deadliest militant attack in Egypt's modern...
- 3 UN Peacekeepers, Malian Soldier Killed in Jihadist Attack VOA Africa (Yesterday) - Authorities say three United Nations peacekeepers from Niger and a Malian soldier are dead after...
- Sinai Mosque Attack Kills 235 VOA Africa (Yesterday) - Egyptian security officials, quoted by state-run media, say 235 people have been killed by suspected...
- Egypt mosque bombing kills more than 200 worshippers DW World (Yesterday) - Suspected militants have targeted a mosque in the north of Egypt's Sinai peninsula, killing at...
- 235 Killed in Sinai Mosque Attack VOA Africa (Yesterday) - Egyptian security officials, quoted by state-run media, say 235 people have been killed by suspected...
- Egypt attack: More than 230 killed in Sinai mosque BBC News Africa (Yesterday) - The gun and bomb assault is one of the deadliest militant attacks in modern Egyptian...
- 184 Killed in Sinai Mosque Attack VOA Africa (Yesterday) - Egyptian security officials said suspected militants attacked a packed mosque Friday in the volatile northern...
- Egypt mosque attack: At least 184 killed in Sinai BBC News Africa (Yesterday) - The gun and bomb assault took place near al-Arish in the restive Sinai region....
Popular Posts
- - Habari kubwa za Magazeti ya TZ leo Nov. 25 Udaku, Michezo na Hardnews
- - Profesa Lipumba asema hakutarajia Dk Slaa kuwa balozi
- - Morocco prays for rain as shortage threatens agriculture
- - Polepole amkabidhi kadi Kafulila
- - Gari, Muziki wa Chadema vyaharibiwa
- - Kinana asema agizo lake kwa mawaziri halikataliwi
- - Ayo TV MAGAZETI: Vurugu zatawala, Lipumba ashamgaa Dr. Slaa kuteuliwa Balozi
- - Ilivyokuwa kabla ya kifo cha Gama
- - Ayo TV MAGAZETI: Vurugu zatawala, Lipumba amshangaa Dr. Slaa kuteuliwa Balozi
- - Waziri awataka walionunua viwanja wakadai fedha zao Manispaa
- - Yanga yashusha straika
- - Ajali yaua bwana harusi, bibi harusi ang’oka meno
- - Kibadeni ataka Matola apigwe za kutosha
- - Emmerson Mnangagwa ni nani?
- - Mnangagwa amwita Mugabe baba wa taifa
- - Profesa Kabudi atoa kauli hatua ya majadiliano na Barrick
- - Profesa Ndalichako atoa mwezi mmoja ujenzi wa nyumba za walimu
- - Kutoka Mbeya mpaka kuwa Rais Zimbabwe
- - YANGA HII NI YA KARNE
- - Mnangagwa aapa kuwahudumia raia wote wa Zimbabwe
- - Magaidi waua watu 235 msikitini
- - Bwana harusi afariki, mkewe ajeruhiwa ajalini wakitoka kufunga ndoa
- - Rais mpya Zimbabwe aapa kulinda Katiba, Mugabe
- - Waziri ataka mashine za kukagulia mizigo zianze kazi Desemba
- - Kassim Dewji azuia usajili mpya Simba
- - Magufuli atoboa alivyoshindwa kubomoa jengo la Tanesco akiwa waziri
- - Njia mbili za kulea kuku bandani
- - Nini siri ya vigogo kuhama vyama vyao?
- - Woga wa Mugabe au usaliti wa Mnangagwa?
- - Tetesi za soka Ulaya Ijumaa 24.11.2017