Suspected Militants Kill 305 in Sinai Mosque Attack   

Egyptian officials say 305 people were killed Friday by suspected militants in an attack on a packed mosque in the volatile northern Sinai Peninsula. Twenty-seven of the dead are children. The public prosecutors office said Saturday that 25 to 30 extremists targeted the al-Rawdah mosque in the town of Bir al-Abed, west of the provincial capital, el-Arish. Militants arrived at the mosque in four-wheel-drive vehicles, set off an explosion and then ran inside, where they opened fire on worshipers as they tried to escape. The gunmen also used burning cars...

read more...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment

Related News