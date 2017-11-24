Suspected Militants Kill 305 in Sinai Mosque Attack   

Egyptian officials say 305 people were killed Friday by suspected militants in an attack on a packed mosque in the volatile northern Sinai Peninsula. Twenty-seven of the dead are children. The public prosecutors office said Saturday that 25 to 30 extremists targeted the al-Rawdah mosque in the town of Bir al-Abed, west of the provincial capital, el-Arish. Militants arrived at the mosque in four-wheel-drive vehicles, set off an explosion and then ran inside, where they opened fire on worshipers as they tried to escape. The gunmen also used burning cars...

