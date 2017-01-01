Suspected Militants Kill 235 in Sinai Mosque Attack   

Egyptian security officials said 235 people were killed Friday by suspected militants in an attack on a packed mosque in the volatile northern Sinai Peninsula. The government’s MENA news agency said extremists targeted the al-Rawdah mosque in Bir al-Abed, west of the provincial capital, el-Arish. A man claiming to have been inside the mosque during the attack told Arab media that militants in four-wheel-drive vehicles opened fire inside the house of worship following an explosion. Eyewitnesses also said the militants fired on ambulances as emergency personnel tried to evacuate the...

