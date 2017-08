Suspected Drug Ring Mastermind Arrested in London, Faces Extradition to US

The suspected mastermind of an international drug-smuggling operation has been arrested in London and faces extradition to the United States on charges that carry at least 30 years in prison upon conviction, prosecutors in New York said Friday. Muhammad Asif Hafeez, 58, a Pakistani national known as "The Sultan," was charged with trafficking several tons of heroin and methamphetamine, U.S. prosecutors said. He faces three counts in federal court in Manhattan, each with a mandatory minimum prison sentence of 10 years. Lawyers for Hafeez could not immediately be identified. Prosecutors...

2017-08

