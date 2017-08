Suspected Boko Haram Militants Kill 15 in Cameroon

Suspected Boko Haram militants sprayed a village in remote Cameroon with automatic fire, killing 15 people and kidnapping eight others in an overnight raid near the Nigerian border, several officials said on Friday. The attackers burned down around 30 houses in Gakara village, just outside the town of Kolofata, which has been a frequent target of suicide bombings by the Islamist group. A government source on the ground said that 15 people had been killed, all shot dead except one who was burned alive, while another 30 had suffered bullet...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

