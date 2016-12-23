Surveillance video shows Berlin attack suspect in Lyon station
Surveillance footage has confirmed that Tunisian suspect Anis Amri was in Lyon, France one day before he was shot dead in Milan, Italy. Officials are now probing how he entered France following the deadly truck attack....
Published By: DW World - Today
