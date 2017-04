Suicide Bomber Targets Somali Military Training Camp, Killing Several Soldiers

Somali military officials say a suicide bomber has attacked a military training camp on the outskirts of Mogadishu, the capital, killing several soldiers and wounding others. Authorities say the bomber, disguised in a military uniform, walked into the training camp Monday and detonated his explosives. The attack came a day after the new Somali army chief, General Ahmed Mohamed Jimale Irfid, survived a suicide car bomb attack that killed at least 15 people near his convoy in Mogadishu. The blast occurred minutes after new Defense Minister Abdirashid Abdullahi Mohamed and...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

