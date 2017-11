Suicide Bomber Kills At Least 50 in Nigeria

A suicide bombing early Tuesday at a mosque in northeastern Nigeria killed at least 50 people. The attack happened as people arrived for morning prayers at the mosque in the town of Mubi, located in Adamawa state. There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but the bombing resembled numerous prior suicide attacks carried out by members of the Boko Haram militant group. Boko Haram has killed more than 20,000 people during its eight-year insurgency against the Nigerian government in a bid to create a strict Islamic state in the majority...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

