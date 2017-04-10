Suicide Blast Hits Somali Army Base, Killing 5

A suicide bomber wearing an explosives vest penetrated a fortified Somali National Army base in Mogadishu on Monday, killing at least five soldiers, government military sources told VOA. The bomber targeted the camp in Mogadishu's Wadajir district, which is one of the largest training camps for the Somali army. VOA reporter Abdulkadir Mohamed Abdulle, who visited the scene after the attack, saw several burned cars and bloodstains in front of the camp, an area that had been a parade zone for the soldiers during morning training. In a separate explosion...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

