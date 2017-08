Sudanese Children of IS Militants Released in Libya

Four children from Sudan whose parents are believed to have been killed fighting for Islamic State in the Libyan city of Sirte last year were handed over to the Sudanese consul on Sunday for return to their country. Sirte was a stronghold for Islamic State from 2015-2016, when Libyan forces backed by U.S. air strikes ousted the ultra-hardline group. Hundreds of foreign militants joined Islamic State in Sirte. Dozens of women and children detained towards the end of the fighting have been held in Misrata, the city from which the...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

