Status Extension Urged for Sudanese, South Sudanese Nationals in US

Activists are asking the Department of Homeland Security to extend Temporary Protected Status for over 1,000 Sudanese and South Sudanese nationals living in the United States. By September 3, DHS is expected to decide whether to extend, redesignate or terminate the program for the two countries. The current period ends November 2 for 49 South Sudanese and 1,039 Sudanese TPS beneficiaries. Patrice Lawrence of UndocuBlack Network, an advocacy group for undocumented black immigrants, wants an extension. 'Stuck in this status' "If the administration decides to not extend TPS for some...

