Standing as a pillar of strength for her family

“Hon Tundu Lissu has been shot,” is the message Advocate Alicia Magabe, Tundu Lissu’s wife remembers reading the day her husband, an outspoken political leader and chief whip of the official opposition camp in parliament (Chadema) was brutally shot outside his home in Dodoma....

read more...

Published By: The Citizen - Today

Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment

Related News