Spanish police link 120 gas canisters to suspected terrorist plot
Police suspect the jihadis had planned to load three vans with gas to carry out far deadlier attacks than the ones that occurred this week. Authorities are still searching for a 22-year-old Moroccan suspect....
Published By: DW World - Today
