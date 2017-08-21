Spanish police kill fugitive Barcelona attack driver Younes Abouyaaqoub

Catalan police have shot and killed Younes Abouyaaqoub, the fugitive suspected driver behind the Barcelona terror attack. He was the last known at large member of a suspected terror cell....

