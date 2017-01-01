Spain remembers terrorist attack victims at memorial service
Grief-stricken Barcelona paid homage to victims of two terror attacks at a memorial held in the city's Sagrada Familia cathedral. Sniper's could be seen outside the church as heavily armed police roamed the streets....
Published By: DW World - Today
