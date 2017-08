South Sudan's Parliament Suspends Debate on Budget

South Sudan's parliament have suspended debate on a $451 million budget as questions linger over how government agencies will be financed and how money was spent during the past fiscal year. Oil production and other sources of revenue for the government have plunged since the start of the war between supporters of President Salva Kiir and opponents in late 2013. Members of parliament refused to further discuss the 2017-18 budget Monday after most members of the Cabinet failed to appear, making it impossible for MPs to question them. Speaker Anthony...

