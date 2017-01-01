South Sudanese Refugees in Uganda Reach One Million
The one millionth South Sudanese refugee entered Uganda this week. The conflict in South Sudan has created the world's third largest refugee crisis after Syria and Afghanistan, and the International Rescue Committee says more than three quarters of South Sudanese refugees in Uganda have arrived in the past year alone following a "major uptick in violence." For VOA, Jason Patinkin takes us to the border in northern Uganda where we join some of the new arrivals on their journey to a new life....
Published By: VOA Africa - Today
