South Sudan Says No Hint That Dead American Was Journalist
There was no indication that an American shot dead over the weekend was a journalist, South Sudan's army said Tuesday, accusing him of entering the country with rebel forces. "Anybody who comes attacking us with hostile forces will meet his fate," army spokesman Lul Ruai Koang said, warning that any journalists entering the civil war-torn east African nation illegally will not be protected. The 28-year-old Christopher Allen, a freelance journalist, was killed Saturday amid fighting between government and rebel forces near the Ugandan border. His body was handed...
Share |
Published By: VOA Africa - Today
Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment
Related News
- In the last 1 day
- South Sudan Rebels: Slain Journalist Was Not Combatant VOA Africa (Yesterday) - South Sudan's main rebel group says an American journalist shot and killed while embedded with...
- In the last 2 days
- Rights Group: South Sudan Should Probe Death of US Reporter VOA Africa (2 days ago) - The killing of an American journalist in South Sudan violates international humanitarian law and should...
- Last 1 Week
- Russian ambassador to Sudan found dead in swimming pool The Citizen (3 days ago) - Khartoum. Russia’s ambassador to Sudan, veteran diplomat Mirgayas Shirinsky, was found dead in the swimming...
- UN calls on S. Sudan to stop impeding its peacekeepers The Citizen (3 days ago) - United Nations. The UN Security Council on Thursday called on the government of South Sudan...
Popular Posts
- - Makubwa ya Magazeti ya TZ leo August 29.. Udaku, Michezo na Hardnews
- - MBUNGE MSUKUMA: Kamjibu tena Lissu kuhusu mgomo wa Mawakili
- - WAKILI AMPINGA TUNDU LISSU: Ni kuhusu ule mgomo wa Mawakili alioitisha
- - Julio, Shaffih Dauda, waionya Simba
- - KAMUSOKO ATUMA UJUMBE MZITO YANGA
- - STATUS ZA HIZI VIDEO 2 MPYA: Seduce me ya Alikiba na Zilipendwa ya WCB
- - Chelsea wanampango wa kuidhoofisha Arsenal
- - Vyombo vya dola vyaionya TLS Tanzania
- - Comment ya Bilionea wa 20 Afrika kwenye post ya Alikiba
- - Zitto: Nikiteuliwa na Rais Magufuli, nitakataa
- - Tshishimbi aleta beki kisiki Yanga
- - Mabasi ya haraka Dar yaiteka EAC
- - Mbunge Hussein Bashe anachofikiria kuhusu Alikiba
- - Korea kaskazini yaichokoza Japan
- - Athletico Madrid waionesha dunia kwamba wapo wapo sana
- - Ayo TV MAGAZETI: Polisi – walipuaji walivaa kipolisi, Mgomo wa mawakili pasua kichwa
- - Mawakili wamtosa Lissu Dar
- - KIBOKO YA TSHISHIMBI AFUNGUKA
- - Mbunge Hussein Bashe ni shabiki wa Alikiba? cheki hii
- - Liverpool wafanikiwa kumpata Naby Keita lakini watasubiri hadi 2018 huku Thomas Lemar naye akiwa njiani
- - Lissu aripoti polisi, kurudi tena Septemba 11
- - Alex Oxlaide-Chamberlain kujiunga na Chelsea
- - ULINUNUA KIWANJA DODOMA? Ikufikie hii taarifa
- - PICHA 10: Kutoka Mahakamani baada ya kuanza mgomo wa Mawakili
- - Jerry Muro asiye na fadhila
- - NI NDOA YA ZARI NA DIAMOND INANUKIA?
- - POVU LAMTOKA SHABIKI KISA TSHISHIMBI
- - Achana na Hat-trick ya Okwi, dakika ya 5’ imefungua njia kwa Boniface Maganga
- - HENRY AIPACHIKA JINA BAYA ARSENAL
- - “Hakuna sababu ya msingi kugoma.” – Wakili Msemo naye kampinga Lissu