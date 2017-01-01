South Sudan Says No Hint That Dead American Was Journalist

There was no indication that an American shot dead over the weekend was a journalist, South Sudan's army said Tuesday, accusing him of entering the country with rebel forces. "Anybody who comes attacking us with hostile forces will meet his fate," army spokesman Lul Ruai Koang said, warning that any journalists entering the civil war-torn east African nation illegally will not be protected. The 28-year-old Christopher Allen, a freelance journalist, was killed Saturday amid fighting between government and rebel forces near the Ugandan border. His body was handed...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

