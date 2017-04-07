South Sudan refugees: 'Civilians are being slaughtered'
As thousands flee their homes, government forces are accused of turning their weapons on civilians....
Published By: BBC News Africa - Today
- Spreading Violence in S. Sudan Forcing Thousands to Flee to Uganda VOA Africa (Today) - The U.N. refugee agency reports spreading violence in South Sudan’s East Equatoria region is forcing...
- South Africa Says It Did Not Have to Arrest Sudan's Al-Bashir VOA Africa (Today) - South Africa is insisting to International Criminal Court judges that it did not have to...
- South Sudanese Refugees Pouring Into Uganda VOA Africa (2 days ago) - The buses keep rolling in, bringing more South Sudanese from border points in northern Uganda...
- South Sudanese Refugees Continue to Pour Into Uganda VOA Africa (2 days ago) - Africa's biggest refugee crisis is getting bigger by the day. Thousands of South Sudanese are...
- South Sudanese Refugees Pour Into Uganda VOA Africa (2 days ago) - More than 816,000 South Sudanese flee, citing violence and hunger at home....
- Witnesses: South Sudan Army Kills 16 in Town on Uganda Border VOA Africa (3 days ago) - South Sudanese army soldiers killed as many as 16 people in a town near the...
- ANALYSIS: South Sudan needs peace as much as it needs food The Citizen (3 days ago) - The declaration of famine in two counties of South Sudan last month led to immediate...
