South Sudan Rebels: Slain Journalist Was Not Combatant

South Sudan's main rebel group says an American journalist shot and killed while embedded with rebels Saturday was not taking part in a battle against government forces. Christopher Allen was shot in the head by government forces at the Kaya border post near Uganda, according to the rebel SPLA-in-Opposition. Colonel Lam Paul Gabriel, deputy military spokesman for the group, says Allen was “with us in the frontline but he was only photographing” the battle. Gabriel told VOA's South Sudan in Focus that “government forces fired straight at him and they...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

