South Sudan Rebels Allied With Machar Take Control of Raja

Rebels with the South Sudan People's Liberation Movement in Opposition (SPLM-IO), allied with rebel leader Riek Machar, on Friday attacked Raja town, the capital of Lol state. SPLM-IO Secretary-General Tingo Peter confirmed his forces now controlled Raja after clashing with government troops. "Since 12 o'clock, we captured Raja, and it is now totally under our control. Even now, our forces are looking for the governor. They are trying to see where he is," Peter said. Lol Governor Rizik Zachariah Gassan and his entire cabinet fled the area, according to Peter....

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

