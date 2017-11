South Sudan Denies Former Army Chief Freed

The government of South Sudan is denying that former army chief of staff General Paul Malong has been released after six months of house arrest. "No, these media reports are not true. He is not released, he is in his house," South Sudan Information Minister Michael Makuei told VOA's South Sudan in Focus on Friday. Malong's wife, Lucy Ayak, told VOA on Thursday that Malong had been released for medical reasons. Friday, she retracted that statement, telling SSIF that her husband is closer to finalizing plans for his release. "He...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

