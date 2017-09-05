South Korea holds live-fire drills over eastern coast
Two days after Pyongyang detonated what it said was a hydrogen bomb, South Korea has conducted "massive" live-fire exercises in the East Sea. Washington has accused the North of "begging for war."...
Share |
Published By: DW World - Today
Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment
Related News
- In the last 12 hours
- United States says North Korea 'begging for war' amid calls for stronger UN sanctions DW World (Today) - The US envoy urged the 15-member Security Council to adopt the "strongest possible measures" to...
- In the last 1 day
- S.Korea, US to deploy more anti-missile defences: Seoul The Citizen (Today) - South Korea and the United States will deploy more of the anti-missile defences hated by...
- In the last 2 days
- New forest fire rages in southeastern France The Citizen (Yesterday) - A forest fire broke out in southeastern France, destroying more than 400 hectares near urban...
- In the last 3 days
- North Korea: fears of nuclear test as earthquake detected DW World (2 days ago) - South Korea has convened a national security council meeting following a shallow earthquake in North...
- South Korea fears nuclear test as earthquake shakes North Korea DW World (2 days ago) - South Korea has convened a national security council meeting following a shallow earthquake in North...
- Last 1 Week
- US, South Korea agree to boost Seoul's defenses amid North Korea threat DW World (3 days ago) - As tensions rise over North Korea’s nuclear intentions, the United States and South Korea have...
Popular Posts
- - KIUNGO ALIYENG’ARA STARS AITAKA YANGA
- - WACHINA ‘SAMAKI WA MAGUFULI’ KWENDA MAHAKAMA YA KIMATAIFA
- - Meli yenye bendera ya Tanzania imezama
- - Makubwa ya Magazeti ya TZ leo September 5.. Udaku, Michezo na Hardnews
- - KICHUYA AWAGOMEA OKWI, NIYONZIMA
- - Mtekaji asimulia alivyowachukua watoto Arusha
- - SIMON MSUVA BADO DILI JANGWANI
- - Africa urged to transform agriculture
- - ZITTO AKATISHA ZIARA YA SLAA
- - Kocha aamua kumpeleka Manula Sauzi
- - Magazetini Bongo Tz leo 5/9/2017
- - Odinga: Kenyatta acha kuitishia Mahakama Kuu
- - Tundu Lissu Mahakamani tena leo kwenye kesi ya ‘Dikteta Uchwara’
- - Marekani yaonyesha uoga kwa Korea Kaskazini
- - NDEMLA FUTA VUMBI KWENYE KIOO
- - Acacia kupunguza shughuli na wafanyakazi Tanzania
- - VIDEO: Ni kweli Lissu kaalikwa kwenye mkutano wa wanasheria Duniani?
- - Yanga SC yamleta fundi mwingine
- - Yusuf Manji afikishwa mahakamani ghafla (+video)
- - Mradi wa kuuvuruga Ukawa waiva
- - Hukumu ya Kenya yaendelea kutikisa nchini
- - Simba, Yanga kucheza Chamazi usiku
- - RAILA: HATUKO TAYARI KUGAWANA MADARAKA NA WEZI
- - Jeshi la Marekani halina namna ya kukabiliana na Korea Kaskazini bila madhara
- - Kamera ya kupiga picha ndani ya mwili wa binadamu yagunduliwa
- - Balozi: Nilishuhudia kichwa kikiungua moto kwa mganga
- - RASMI: Hii ndio tarehe rasmi ya uchaguzi wa marudio Kenya
- - Polisi wamkamata mwanamke aliyetaka kuwania urais Rwanda
- - More teachers needed at public health schools
- - Kelvin Yondani amaliza mbwembwe za Simba