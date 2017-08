South Africa's Zuma Gets Rowdy Reception in Parliament

South African President Jacob Zuma's first appearance in parliament since he survived a no-confidence move three weeks ago led to rowdy scenes on Thursday in which several opposition lawmakers were ordered out of the chamber. The 75-year-old Zuma, whose eight years in office have been tarnished by a series of scandals, was heckled and harangued by opposition parties as he attempted to speak on a range of issues including his own alleged involvement in corruption. Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party fired questions at Zuma, delaying his presentation...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

