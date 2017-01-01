South Africa's Ruling ANC Limps Toward Choosing New Leader
South Africa's ruling African National Congress is fending off fresh crises as the bitter fight for control of the former liberation party grows before President Jacob Zuma steps down as party leader in December. A racially divisive public relations campaign, sexual allegations against the deputy president and what appears to be a political assassination highlight the struggle for power within Nelson Mandela's storied movement. "It's a really tense time for the ANC," said Daniel Silke, an independent political analyst. The scandals are a testament to the ANC's instability as it...
Share |
Published By: VOA Africa - Today
Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment
Related News
- In the last 1 day
- 2018 World Cup: South Africa FA to hold emergency meeting on Monday BBC News Africa (Yesterday) - South Africa's FA will hold an emergency committee meeting on Monday following Fifa's decision to...
- In the last 2 days
- South Africa to Extend Residency Permits for Some Zimbabwean Migrants VOA Africa (2 days ago) - South Africa has extended the residency permits for nearly 200,000 Zimbabwean economic migrants by four...
- Nigeria and South Africa limp out of recession BBC News Africa (2 days ago) - Nigeria and South Africa have emerged from recession but their future growth remains uncertain....
- In the last 3 days
- 2018 World Cup: South Africa consider replay appeal BBC News Africa (3 days ago) - South Africa's FA is mulling an appeal against a Fifa decision to order a replay...
- Last 1 Week
- Fifa orders Senegal-South Africa replay BBC News Africa (3 days ago) - A World Cup qualifier between South Africa and Senegal will be replayed after the match...
Popular Posts
- - HATIMAYE! Tundu Lissu kafumbua kinywa na kutamka maneno 12
- - BREAKING: Watu 30 na Magari wakamatwa Dodoma, Dereva wa Lissu aitwa
- - KUHUSU TUNDU LISSU! Kauli 15 za BAVICHA leo mbele ya Wanahabari
- - Polisi wamsaka dereva wa Lissu
- - Makubwa ya Magazeti ya TZ leo September 10.. Dini, Michezo na Hardnews
- - Ayo TV MAGAZETI: Maswali tata, Lissu atoa neno baada ya kuzinduka
- - Maswali tata shambulio la Lissu
- - BREAKING: TAMKO LA BAVICHA BAADA YA TUNDU LISSU KUPIGWA RISASI
- - Polisi Dodoma yamtaka dereva wa Tundu Lisu kujisalimisha kwa mahojiano
- - Mambo 5 baada ya mechi ya Azam vs Simba Azam Complex
- - TUNDU LISSU AMLIZA WEMA SEPETU
- - IGP SIRRO KAPEWA MBINU MPYA KUKABILIANA NA WANASIASA
- - Askofu Shoo: Kupigwa risasi Lissu kumeitia doa nchi
- - IGP akanusha kupata taarifa za kutishiwa Lissu usalama wake
- - Dereva wa Lissu, Mashinji wasakwa
- - Manara ashangazwa na uwekezaji Azam, awapiga kijembe
- - Matokeo yote ya michezo mikubwa hii leo haya hapa, Real Madrid na Bayern zawachania watu mikeka
- - Simba, Azam FC zagawana pointi Chamazi
- - Rick Ross amempost Diamond Platnumz leo
- - Madini kuzoa watumishi wengine kibao, almasi ya JNIA yataifishwa
- - IGP Sirro hakustahili kutoa kauli hii
- - NENO LA KWANZA ALILOLITOA LISSU BAADA YA KUZINDUKA
- - RPC MWANZA kaeleza kuhusu aliyeteka mtoto akadai Milioni 3 M-PESA
- - BREAKING NEWS: Nyumba ya Tatu ya Lugumi inayopigwa Mnada
- - Mkude, Okwi waikosa Azam leo
- - BREAKING: GWAJIMA AFUNGUKA ISHU YA LISSU KUPIGWA RISASI
- - Wateja hawajajitokeza kununua mali za Lugumi
- - Mayanja bado alia na washambuliaji
- - Police seize eight cars in connection to Lissu’s shooting
- - Usisahau kuwa Azam FC na Simba SC zimecheza leo Chamazi