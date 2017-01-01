South Africa's Ruling ANC Limps Toward Choosing New Leader

South Africa's ruling African National Congress is fending off fresh crises as the bitter fight for control of the former liberation party grows before President Jacob Zuma steps down as party leader in December. A racially divisive public relations campaign, sexual allegations against the deputy president and what appears to be a political assassination highlight the struggle for power within Nelson Mandela's storied movement. "It's a really tense time for the ANC," said Daniel Silke, an independent political analyst. The scandals are a testament to the ANC's instability as it...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

