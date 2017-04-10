South African President Jacob Zuma: Protesters racists
South African president says racist placards were held by those calling for him to resign....
Share |
Published By: BBC News Africa - Today
Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment
Related News
- Last 1 Week
- South Africa Denies Non-Compliance Over al-Bashir VOA Africa (3 days ago) - The International Criminal Court held a hearing Friday on South Africa's refusal to arrest Sudanese...
- South Africans protest against Zuma DW World (3 days ago) - Tens of thousands of South Africans took to the streets nationwide on Friday, calling on...
- Anti-Zuma protests take place across South Africa BBC News Africa (3 days ago) - Protesters take to the streets in major South African cities calling for the president to...
- Across South Africa, Thousands Hold Rival Protests Over Unpopular President VOA Africa (3 days ago) - Thousands of protesters marched throughout South Africa on Friday, with people of all backgrounds and...
- Across S. Africa, Thousands Gather to Protest President VOA Africa (3 days ago) - South Africa’s political tensions were on display Friday. Across the so-called Rainbow Nation, thousands of...
- South Africans protest against Zuma; violence hits Johannesburg DW World (3 days ago) - Jacob Zuma is facing massive protests after culling critics from his cabinet in a midnight...
- S.Africa’s ANC backs Zuma in reshuffle row The Citizen (3 days ago) - South Africa’s embattled President Jacob Zuma on Wednesday won the backing of the ruling ANC...
- South Africa's controversial nuclear power plans DW World (3 days ago) - President Jacob Zuma's recent cabinet reshuffle didn't just send the markets into a tailspin. It...
- South Africa Says It Did Not Have to Arrest Sudan's Al-Bashir VOA Africa (3 days ago) - South Africa is insisting to International Criminal Court judges that it did not have to...
- Anti-Zuma protests across South Africa BBC News Africa (3 days ago) - Protesters are gathering in major South African cities calling for the embattled president to step...
Popular Posts
- - AyoTV MAGAZETI: Askofu Gwajima amtaja aliyemteka Roma, Wiki ya mafisadi kuumbuka bungeni
- - ZITTO AKATISHA ZIARA YA SLAA
- - Magazeti ya Tanzania April 10, 2017 kuanzia, Udaku, Hardnews na michezo
- - VIDEO: ‘Kikwete aliniambia neema inakaa kwenye tumbo la shari’ – Nape Nnauye
- - ROMA, WENZAKE KUSIMULIA KUTEKWA KWAO LEO
- - Mawaziri wabeza kauli ya Mbowe
- - Sintofahamu kuhusu mkutano wa Roma na waandishi
- - LEMA, LISSU, ZITTO KUMSAKA BEN SAANANE
- - Bashe amchokonoa Rais Magufuli
- - Simulizi Mkatoliki alivyotekwa
- - Roma: Hatupo salama, aeleza mateso waliyopata
- - Zitto ‘anunua kesi’
- - Mbao yashikilia rufaa ya Simba
- - LIVE: Msanii Roma Mkatoliki, Waziri Mwakyembe wanazungumza na waandishi
- - Mshauri wa maswala ya usalama wa Trump kujiuzulu
- - FULL VIDEO: Roma Mkatoliki asimulia kila kitu walivyotekwa
- - Gwajima: Mdee kamuombe Ndugai msamaha yaishe
- - Hawa Ghasia azomewa Dodoma
- - Roma:Hii sio kiki, tumeteswa jamani
- - Banda afungiwa, atimkia sauzi
- - ‘Bunge liahirishwe leo tujadili kuhusu wanaoteka watu’ – Hussein Bashe
- - MATUKIO UTEKAJI YAMTISHA GWAJIMA
- - BASHE ATAKA BUNGE LIJADILI TATIZO LA UTEKAJI WATU
- - Simba imewashangaza Mbao kwenye uwanja wa CCM Kirumba Mwanza
- - Yanga wamkera Mwambusi
- - Roma Mkatoliki :Tunahofia maisha yetu
- - USHINDI WA YANGA WAIFUNGULIA MILANGO YA NEEMA
- - Singida United imemnasa ndugu yake Niyonzima
- - Wema, Mafufu kimenuka mwanangu
- - VIDEO: Sio uwanjani tu Balotelli msumbufu hadi Airport