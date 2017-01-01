South African Marks Year in Detention in South Sudan
The family of a retired South African colonel arrested for unclear reasons in South Sudan one year ago is calling for his release. Authorities took retired Colonel William Endley into custody in Juba, the capital, on August 18, 2016. According to his daughter, Gwyneth Endley, he is now jailed at a national security facility in Juba but has yet to be charged with any crime. "We just want him home," said Gweneth Endley in an interview Friday with VOA's South Sudan in Focus. She said her family had tried to...
