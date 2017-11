South African Court Doubles Pistorius Sentence

Oscar Pistorius’ prison sentence was increased to 13 years and five months by South Africa’s Supreme Court of Appeal on Friday, a decision that more than doubled the Olympic runner’s jail term for the murder of girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp. In an announcement that took a matter of minutes, Supreme Court Justice Willie Seriti said the Supreme Court upheld an appeal by prosecutors against Pistorius’ original six-year sentence for shooting Steenkamp multiple times in his home in 2013. Prosecutors had called that six-year sentence “shockingly” lenient. Pistorius should have been sentenced...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

