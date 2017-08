South Africa to Grant Grace Mugabe Diplomatic Immunity, Source Reports

South Africa is planning to grant diplomatic immunity to Zimbabwe's first lady Grace Mugabe, allowing her to return to Harare and avoid prosecution for the alleged assault of a 20-year-old model, a government source said Friday. Police have put border posts on "red alert" to prevent Mugabe fleeing and indicated she will receive no special treatment in the case involving Gabriella Engels, who says Mugabe whipped her with an electric extension cable. Engels said she was assaulted by Mugabe on Sunday evening as she waited with two friends in a...

