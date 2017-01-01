South Africa to Extend Residency Permits for Some Zimbabwean Migrants
South Africa has extended the residency permits for nearly 200,000 Zimbabwean economic migrants by four years. Their current permits were set to expire December 31, which had raised fears of mass deportations. Home Affairs Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize said the government is extending the permits due to worsening economic conditions in Zimbabwe. She stressed that these are one-time extensions, not a path to permanent residency. "I trust that [this] will go a long way in assisting the Zimbabweans to rebuild their lives as they prepare at work, in business and in...
