South Africa Ruling Party Looks to Zuma’s Successor

In South Africa, the next presidential election is still over two years away but the possible candidates are already a hot topic of national debate after the turbulent political ups and downs of the past year. President Jacob Zuma emerges from 2016 bruised and battered by yet another chain of corruption scandals. He survived an impeachment attempt and a string of motions for a vote of no confidence, and investigations into his conduct continue. Although Zuma still enjoys support, some both outside and within the party are already talking about...

read more...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment

Related News