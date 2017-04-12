South Africa Opposition Protests Outside President's Official Home

A celebratory atmosphere hung over President Jacob Zuma’s home on the occasion of his 75th birthday Wednesday. Tens of thousands of South Africans donned bright colors and marched to his official residence in central Pretoria, singing and dancing as they made their way through the streets. But they were not bringing birthday wishes. Instead, tens of thousands of South Africans massed on the president’s front lawn to ask the increasingly unpopular leader to leave office. Seven major opposition parties organized Wednesday’s march at Pretoria’s Union Buildings, and said they will...

