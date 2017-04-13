South Africa Denies Non-Compliance Over al-Bashir
The International Criminal Court held a hearing Friday on South Africa's refusal to arrest Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir when he visited the country in 2015. The ICC wanted South African authorities to detain and hand over the Sudanese leader, who is wanted on charges of genocide. South Africa told the International Criminal Court it was under no duty to arrest Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir when he came to Johannesburg in 2015. The ICC filed a complaint against South Africa for non-compliance after authorities there refused to detain Al-Bashir. The...
Share |
Published By: VOA Africa - Today
Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment
Related News
- In the last 6 hours
- Anti-Zuma protests take place across South Africa BBC News Africa (Today) - Protesters take to the streets in major South African cities calling for the president to...
- In the last 12 hours
- A week of turmoil in South Africa BBC News Africa (Today) - The BBC's Lerato Mbele reports on a week of political and economic turmoil in South...
- South Africa Says It Did Not Have to Arrest Sudan's Al-Bashir VOA Africa (Today) - South Africa is insisting to International Criminal Court judges that it did not have to...
- Anti-Zuma protests across South Africa BBC News Africa (Today) - Protesters are gathering in major South African cities calling for the embattled president to step...
- In the last 3 days
- South Africa’s powerful trade union tells Zuma to resign The Citizen (2 days ago) - South Africa’s powerful trade union federation Cosatu, a key coalition partner of the ruling ANC,...
- Last 1 Week
- Allies abandon South Africa President Jacob Zuma BBC News Africa (3 days ago) - South Africa's powerful trades union federation and ANC stalwarts call for President Zuma to step...
Popular Posts
- - Magazeti ya Tanzania April 7, 2017 kuanzia, Udaku, Hardnews na michezo
- - Simba imemkatia rufaa mchezaji wa Kagera Sugar…inataka pointi tatu
- - MBOWE ‘AMCHAPA’ RC DAR
- - Maneno matatu ya Nape Nnauye kuhusu Roma
- - ROMA MKATOLIKI ATEKWA NYARA STUDIO
- - Msanii Roma Mkatoliki akamatwa Tanzania
- - Alichokiandika Mbunge Hussein Bashe kuhusu Roma Mkatoliki
- - Taarifa ya kwanza ya Wizara ya Habari kuhusu kupotea kwa Roma Mkatoliki
- - Roma Mkatoliki, wenzake watekwa
- - VIDEO: Shuhuda ameeleza Roma na wenzake walivyochukuliwa Tongwe Records
- - Msanii Roma Mkatoliki atoweka Tanzania
- - Wasanii wamvaa Sirro kumdai Roma
- - Mbowe amshangaa Magufuli kumtema Nape, RC
- - Trump aamrisha mashambulizi dhidi ya Syria
- - Wasanii wakusanyika kuzungumzia sakata la Roma Mkatoliki
- - Andy Chande afariki dunia
- - Serikali yaomba usaidizi kumtafuta Roma Mkatoliki
- - Ombi la Idriss Sultan kwa Rais Magufuli kuhusu Roma
- - OMOG ABADILI GIA KUSAKA UBINGWA
- - WABUNGE WAMUONYA MSAJILI MGOGORO CUF
- - Spika aamuru Mdee akamatwe popote
- - AyoTV MAGAZETI: Faru Fausta atikisa Bunge, Maalim Seif, bunge wambana msajili
- - Mastaa waguswa tukio la Roma Mkatoliki na wenzake
- - Maneno 39 ya Waziri Nchemba kuhusu Roma Mkatoliki
- - Mwenyekiti Chadema, Mdee kuikabili Kamati ya Bunge
- - Habari njema kwa Yanga kuhusu Tambwe na Ngoma
- - Ndugai: Chadema fuateni kanuni au…
- - Marekani yafanya shambulizi la makombora Syria.
- - BOSI WA FREEMASON TANZANIA AFARIKI DUNIA
- - Fedha, bunduki vyazama majini