Sources: Mugabe's Ruling Party to Meet Sunday to Discuss His Ouster
Officials of Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe's own ZANU-PF party said Saturday that they would meet Sunday to discuss dismissing the longtime ruler. Two unnamed party sources told Reuters they would reinstate Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, whom Mugabe fired last week, and would dismiss Mugabe's wife — Mugabe's choice to succeed him — from her position as leader of the ZANU-PF Women's League. One of two party officials who confirmed Sunday's meeting with AFP said they would "endorse the decisions of the nine [party] provinces" to call for Mugabe to resign...
