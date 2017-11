Sources: Mugabe and Wife Granted Immunity

Former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace Mugabe have been granted immunity from prosecution. An official in the ruling ZANU-PF party and a Harare journalist confirmed the development to VOA's Zimbabwe service on Thursday. Mugabe has been negotiating terms of his retirement with Zimbabwean generals and political leaders who forced him to step down Tuesday after 37 years in power. The military took over state institutions after Mugabe, who is 93, fired vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa on November 5 and suggested he would appoint his much younger wife...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

