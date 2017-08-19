Sombre mood as Karatu bus crash survivors visit school
Emotions were high among pupils and teachers of Lucky Vincent Primary School yesterday when they were joined by the three survivors of the bus crash that killed 29 pupils, two teachers and a driver on May 6 this year....
Share |
Published By: The Citizen - Today
Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment
Related News
- In the last 1 day
- Deadly train crash in India's Uttar Pradesh DW World (Yesterday) - Rescuers in India have been searching through for survivors after a train came of the...
- In the last 2 days
- Why lunch at school ‘must be compulsory’ Daily News Online Edition (2 days ago) - SOME government directives on education are compulsory. For example, every Tanzanian child must attend school....
- In the last 3 days
- Tears of joy as Karatu school accident survivors join hundreds of pupils The Citizen (2 days ago) - Emotions were high as hundreds of pupils, accompanied by the Kilimanjaro Regional Commissioner Anna Mgwira...
- Joy as Karatu school accident survivors touch down at Kilimanjaro airport The Citizen (2 days ago) - Samaritan Purse Aircraft carrying three survivors of the Karatu School bus accident touched down at...
- Grand reception awaits 3 school bus accident survivor pupils The Citizen (3 days ago) - A grand reception awaits the three pupils of Arusha-based Lucky Vincent School, who survived the...
- Karatu road tragedy survivors on their way home from the US The Citizen (3 days ago) - The survivors of a fatal bus accident in Karatu District, Doreen Elibariki, Wilson Tarimo and...
- Last 1 Week
- Search for survivors underway as Sierra Leone mourns mudslide dead DW World (4 days ago) - Sierra Leone began a week of mourning for the victims of the mudslide and flooding...
Popular Posts
- - Makubwa ya Magazeti ya TZ leo August 20..Dini, Michezo na Hardnews
- - Serikali yafafanua alichosema Lissu kuhusu Bombardier kukamatwa
- - Tundu Lissu aivuruga serikali ya JPM
- - Serikali yakuna kichwa shamba la Rais Mwinyi kuhakikiwa Moro
- - HAMISA MOBETTO AMTAJA BABA HALISI WA MTOTO
- - ZIMBABWE IMEJIBU, ACHA MAISHA YAENDELEE
- - Washambuliaji Simba kunoa makali kwa Gulioni leo
- - Ulimboka amtahadharisha Omog
- - “Sio kuliko hata Yanga double ukienda kwenye Super Brand ya nchi namba moja Simba SC”-Haji Manara
- - BREAKING: Mbunge wa Bunda Mjini Ester Bulaya amekamatwa na Polisi
- - Siku ya kuzaliwa Rais Mugabe kuwa Siku ya Kitaifa Zimbabwe
- - Top 10 ya nchi ambazo haziwezi kuvamiwa kirahisi
- - Lissu aibua jambo ndege ya Bombardier
- - PROF.MRUMA WA KAMATI YA MAKINIKIA ATEULIWA TENA
- - Maamuzi ya Hussein Bashe kwa watoto wanne waliomtabiria Ubunge
- - Ester Bulaya atiwa nguvuni Tarime
- - Manchester United wang’ang’ania kileleni, matokeo ya michezo ya leo Epl haya hapa
- - Tetesi za soka Ulaya Jumamosi 19.08.2017 na Salim Kikeke
- - Ndanda yaipiga bao Yanga, inakuja kama Simba
- - JAJI MARAGA ASHIKILIA URAIS WA KENYATTA
- - AyoTV MAGAZETI: ACACIA wafunguka, Lissu, Serikali hapatoshi
- - Polisi Tarime yatumia risasi za moto kumdhibiti aliyevamia Bank
- - CHADEMA imethibitisha Ester Bulaya kukamatwa na Polisi leo
- - LISSU AIBUKA NA BOMBARDIER
- - Zuio Bodi ya CUF Lipumba lazingirwa na mapingamizi mahakamani
- - Taarifa za Mwanamke Mtanzania kukamatwa na Dawa za Kulevya India
- - Bulaya akamatwa Bunda
- - Sekunde 60 za Patrice Evra kuhusu shambulio la kigaidi jijini Barcelona
- - Inasemekana zimebaki saa chache Mbappe amwage wino katika klabu hii
- - Mzee Kilomoni baada ya kusimamishwa uanachama Simba SC