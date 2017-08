Somalis Protest Military Raid That Killed 10 Civilians

Relatives and elders protesting the deaths of 10 Somali civilians allegedly killed in a raid by Somali and U.S. troops say the bodies of the victims will not be buried until the perpetrators apologize. Holding a news conference after meeting in Mogadishu Saturday, more than 300 Somali community leaders and relatives of the dead accused Somali troops, accompanied by U.S. military advisors, of having killed the 10 civilians during a raid on a farm early Friday in Bariire, 55 kilometers southwest of Mogadishu. “Until the government admits the victims were...

