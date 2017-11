Somaliland Ruling Party Candidate Bihi Wins Election

Ruling party candidate Muse Bihi Abdi has been declared the winner of the presidential election in the breakaway republic of Somaliland. The electoral commission said Bihi won 55 percent of the vote compared to 40 percent for Abdurahman Mohamud Abdullahi, the opposition Wadani party candidate. Faisal Ali Waraabe, of the For Justice and Development party (UCID), finished third with about 4 percent of the vote. Electoral Commission Chairman Abdikadir Iman Warsame, who announced the results in Hargeisa Tuesday, said the election was "peaceful, free and fair" The announcement came eight...

